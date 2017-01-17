Sydney accused released on conditions

14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Colton Joseph MacKinnon, 25, of Grand Lake Road, is charged with four counts of breaching his release conditions by failing to abstain from illegal drugs and failing to be of good behaviour. Among the conditions of his release, MacKinnon is to observe a curfew and refrain from alcohol and all drugs not prescribed him by a physician.

Nova Scotia

