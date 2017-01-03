Strike possible at Cape Breton Univer...

Strike possible at Cape Breton University after talks break down

Both sides had been working this week to avoid a potential work stoppage after a proposed deal was rejected by the university's board of governors last month. Calvin Howley, vice-president of the faculty association and a member of the negotiating team, said in a message to members that the two sides met Thursday morning along with conciliator Peter Lloyd.

