Stranded deer rescued from frozen lake in Hammonds Plains
A stranded deer was guided to safety off a frozen lake Sunday morning with help from firefighters and officials from Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources. They were able to help the animal reach the shore of Long Lake in Hammonds Plains, N.S., Sunday shortly before noon.
