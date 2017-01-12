Stefan Struve pulls out of UFC Halifax fight night in February
Stefan Struve will be out for four months and so won't be able to fight next month in Halifax. The seven-foot-tall Dutch fighter was scheduled to take on former champion Junior Dos Santos in the mixed martial arts event on Feb. 19. "Unfortunately I won't be able to fight in Halifax," he posted to his Instagram page on Thursday.
