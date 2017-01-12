Stefan Struve pulls out of UFC Halifa...

Stefan Struve pulls out of UFC Halifax fight night in February

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Stefan Struve will be out for four months and so won't be able to fight next month in Halifax. The seven-foot-tall Dutch fighter was scheduled to take on former champion Junior Dos Santos in the mixed martial arts event on Feb. 19. "Unfortunately I won't be able to fight in Halifax," he posted to his Instagram page on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Dec 31 Anonymous 463
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC