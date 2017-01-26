Son's suicide leads Antigonish mother...

Son's suicide leads Antigonish mother to support mental-health patients

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Jodi Myles started a Facebook group to open up conversation about mental illness, organized a walk raising $3,000 and donated care bags to mental health patients at St. Martha's Regional Hospital. An Antigonish, N.S., woman who lost her son to suicide has launched a program to help others struggling with mental-health problems.

Nova Scotia

