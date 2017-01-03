Social media post triggers partial evacuation of university residence
A social media post showing a university student with a paintball gun led to the evacuation of a floor at the Loyola Residence at Saint Mary's University. A social media posting of what turned out to be a man with a paintball gun in a Saint Mary's University residence room led to the evacuation of a floor at the school's Loyola Residence on Friday evening.
