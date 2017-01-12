Small quake rattles Lawrencetown Beac...

Small quake rattles Lawrencetown Beach area

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

There was a little more excitement than usual in the Lawrencetown Beach area at suppertime Thursday as a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported just before 5:12 p.m. The Earthquakes Canada website reported the quake originated from a depth of 18 kilometres just off the popular surf spot east of Cole Harbour. That didn't stop local residents from turning to social media, however, as people shared their observations and speculation on Facebook and Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Dec 31 Anonymous 463
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC