Small quake rattles Lawrencetown Beach area
There was a little more excitement than usual in the Lawrencetown Beach area at suppertime Thursday as a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported just before 5:12 p.m. The Earthquakes Canada website reported the quake originated from a depth of 18 kilometres just off the popular surf spot east of Cole Harbour. That didn't stop local residents from turning to social media, however, as people shared their observations and speculation on Facebook and Twitter.
