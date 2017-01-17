Six stories in the news today, Jan. 17
Kirk Wilson, a Toronto bouncer described as a "gentle giant," has been identified as one of five people who died when a gunman opened fire in a crowded beachfront nightclub in Mexico early Monday. Local authorities initially said two Canadians were among the dead but Global Affairs Canada later confirmed Wilson as the lone Canadian fatality.
