SiRT says no charges justified in Pictou Landing arrest by RCMP
Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team says police responding to an incident in Pictou Landing in August acted according to the law, according to a release issued by SiRT Monday. According to SiRT, early on the morning of Aug. 26, 2016, members of the RCMP - Pictou received a complaint about a stabbing that had occurred at Pictou Landing.
