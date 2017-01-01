SiRT opens investigation following death of Kobe Pink
Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death of Kobe Clarence Pink, 15, who was found dead on Cape Breton Sunday. "The young male may have been present at a gathering of youth on December 28, at a residence on Peck Street in Sydney Mines, where police were called in response to a complaint unrelated to the male," states a police release.
