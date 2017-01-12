Second man shot in North Preston homicide played dead to survive
Police are seen at St. Thomas Baptist Church cemetery on Aug. 25, 2016, during the investigation into Tylor McInnis's death. A bleeding Liam Thompson pretended to be dead as he lay in the back seat of his car in a Halifax-area cemetery, his hands bound with a dog leash, waiting for whoever had shot him and fatally wounded his friend to finally leave.
