Second attempt to tow grounded off Nova Scotia delayed due to weather
A second attempt to free a grounded tanker from a sandy bottom off Cape Breton has been delayed due to weather conditions. A spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans says plans to pull the Arca 1 from a seabed near Sydney Mines Saturday evening were on hold until conditions allow for a safe operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC