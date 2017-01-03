Salvage firm now plans to tow tanker ...

Salvage firm now plans to tow tanker grounded off Nova Scotia Tuesday night

A salvage team is now planning to attempt to pull a grounded tanker from a sandy bottom off Cape Breton at high tide Tuesday evening. The Arca 1 ran aground just north of Sydney Mines on Sunday after losing engine power, and its six-member crew was rescued later that day.

