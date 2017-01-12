Residential property values up across...

Residential property values up across Nova Scotia, commercial values lagging

The residential property assessment hikes in Nova Scotia are all larger than even the largest commercial increase, which is happening in the Halifax area. Residential property values are going up across Nova Scotia by an average of 2.14 per cent, with the increase largest in the Halifax area.

Nova Scotia

