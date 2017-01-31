Repercussions of Trump's order, Quebe...

Repercussions of Trump's order, Quebec City deaths will be felt in Ottawa

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW TODAY > This weekend went from confusion to tragedy, with repercussions Canada will feel this week and beyond. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that barred refugees from any country to seek asylum in the United States, and blocked entry to anyone who held citizenship from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Syria -- whether or not they already held a visa.

Nova Scotia

