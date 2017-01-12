RCMP investigate attempted murder in ...

RCMP investigate attempted murder in Middleton

Police say the woman and man knew each other, but wouldn't specify the nature of their relationship. A woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man has been charged with attempted murder after an attack in Middleton, N.S. The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

Nova Scotia

