RCMP asks for help locating missing Windsor man last seen on N.L. ferry

According to a media release Jan. 27, Christopher Scott Zinck, 59, was last in contact with his family Jan. 20. Police say Zinck was seen Jan. 21 at 6:38 a.m. on a Marine Atlantic ferry leaving North Sydney for Port-Aux-Basques, N.L.. The ferry landed shortly afterwards, but police haven't been able to find Zinck since.

