Police seek two men in Glace Bay armed robbery
Two men wearing masks that covered the bottom half of their faces entered the Caledonia Club on Pitt Street about 5:45 p.m., according to police. A woman working at the club told police the pair demanded money, grabbed the cash box and ran away.
