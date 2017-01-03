Police seek two men in Glace Bay arme...

Police seek two men in Glace Bay armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: CBC News

Two men wearing masks that covered the bottom half of their faces entered the Caledonia Club on Pitt Street about 5:45 p.m., according to police. A woman working at the club told police the pair demanded money, grabbed the cash box and ran away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... 15 hr Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) 22 hr Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 23 hr Fed Up Yet eh 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Dec 31 Anonymous 463
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
News Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i... Dec 19 Time capsule 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC