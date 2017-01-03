Police on scene where four bodies dis...

Police on scene where four bodies discovered inside rural Nova Scotia home

17 hrs ago

UPPER BIG TRACADIE, N.S. _ RCMP are at a home in northeastern Nova Scotia investigating the discovery of four bodies inside. They say the remains were found in the home in Upper Big Tracadie on Tuesday, but did not provide further details other than to say the public was not at risk.

Nova Scotia

