Police make drug bust in Stellarton
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the New Glasgow Regional Police, executed a search warrant on Bridge Avenue. As a result, police seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana from the residence.
Read more at The News.
