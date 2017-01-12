Police-check numbers have 'startled' ...

Police-check numbers have 'startled' Nova Scotians, premier says

Brandon Sun

By his count, Carlos Beals estimates he's been stopped by police at least a dozen times, always walking away without an arrest and for reasons that to him seemed flimsy at best. But Beals says he found himself feeling optimistic when new police numbers released this week confirmed black men in Halifax were three times more likely than whites to be subject to so-called street checks.

Nova Scotia

