Police-check numbers have 'startled' Nova Scotians, premier says
By his count, Carlos Beals estimates he's been stopped by police at least a dozen times, always walking away without an arrest and for reasons that to him seemed flimsy at best. But Beals says he found himself feeling optimistic when new police numbers released this week confirmed black men in Halifax were three times more likely than whites to be subject to so-called street checks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC