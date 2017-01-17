Pokemon Go robbery

Pokemon Go robbery

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Hills News

Police said the man was playing the location-based application on his mobile phone in McKillop Reserve at about 10pm on Saturday, January 14. The man told police he was approached by two young males, who took his mobile phone out of his hand. Police said the Schofields man, 36, was stopped by officers on Anella Avenue at around 10.15pm on Thursday, January 12. After officers spoke to him, the man admitted he had cocaine in his possession, and pulled a resealable bag containing white powder from his pocket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mon Moving girl 464
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC