PHOTOS: Movie Gold has Nova Scotia angle
Matthew McConaughey and Edgar Ramirez in a scene from Gold. The movie is based on one of the biggest fraud scandels in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC