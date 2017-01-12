Penalty too light for pharmacy error that led to woman's death: granddaughter
A Nova Scotia woman who watched her grandmother descend into pain and die after receiving five times her weekly prescription says the supervising pharmacist should receive tougher sanctions. The Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists found pharmacist Alexandra Willson failed last May to make sure 90-year-old Bernice Bond received the proper dosage of methotrexate, a drug that suppresses the immune system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC