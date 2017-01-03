Pedestrian seriously injured during collision in Dartmouth
Albro Lake Road between Victoria Road and Chapman Street was shut down so Halifax Regional Police's patrol, forensic identification and accident reconstruction members could investigate. Police say a 47-year-old driver was heading westbound on Albro Lake Road when he collided with a 26-year-old pedestrian at the intersection with Victoria Road.
