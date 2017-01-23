Parent hoping to save East Hants scho...

Parent hoping to save East Hants schools 'not going down without a fight'

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The battle is on to keep two elementary schools open in East Hants as a committee examines whether one should be closed. Maple Ridge Elementary School in Lantz and Shubenacadie District Elementary School in Shubenacadie are both in the middle of the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board's school review process.

Nova Scotia

