Paramedic convicted of Hants County s...

Paramedic convicted of Hants County sexual assault has appeal dismissed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The News

A former Kentville paramedic who was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting a senior citizen in her home has had his appeal dismissed. Judge Duncan Beveridge, of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeals, dismissed James Duncan Keats' application to have evidence heard at his 2014 Windsor trial deemed inadmissible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Tue Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Tue Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Tue Fed Up Yet eh 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Dec 31 Anonymous 463
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
News Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i... Dec 19 Time capsule 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,388

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC