Paramedic convicted of Hants County sexual assault has appeal dismissed
A former Kentville paramedic who was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting a senior citizen in her home has had his appeal dismissed. Judge Duncan Beveridge, of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeals, dismissed James Duncan Keats' application to have evidence heard at his 2014 Windsor trial deemed inadmissible.
