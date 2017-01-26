Out and About: 5 things to do in Nova Scotia this weekend

Canadian country music star Brett Kissel performs the last two concerts of his four-show Ice Snow & 30 Below Tour this weekend. The Juno award-winner is on stage in New Glasgow at the Glasgow Square Theatre at 8 p.m. and finishes with a performance in Port Hawkesbury Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.