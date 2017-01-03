Nova Scotia woman claims $5.3M jackpo...

Nova Scotia woman claims $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades

The Eastern Passage woman who won the $5.3 million in last week's Lotto 6/49 draw is describing the experience as "magnificent." She was chatting on the phone with her sister and leafing through the newspaper when she spotted the numbers for the Dec. 28 draw, according to a release issued Wednesday by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

