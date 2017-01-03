Nova Scotia woman claims $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
The Eastern Passage woman who won the $5.3 million in last week's Lotto 6/49 draw is describing the experience as "magnificent." She was chatting on the phone with her sister and leafing through the newspaper when she spotted the numbers for the Dec. 28 draw, according to a release issued Wednesday by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Tue
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC