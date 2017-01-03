Nova Scotia tragedy: hospital did not turn away anyone, doctor says
A Nova Scotia doctor is challenging allegations that a former soldier who killed his family before committing suicide was turned away from an Antigonish hospital in the days before the killings. Dr. Amit Minoli issued a statement Tuesday, saying no person was refused services or turned away from St. Martha's Regional Hospital.
