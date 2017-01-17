Nova Scotia should be incubator for Canadian health-care innovation: premier
If federal officials are looking for innovative ideas about how to better deliver health care, they should look to the Atlantic region, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil suggested Friday, saying important lessons could be learned from some of the novel approaches his province has already adopted. McNeil made the pitch Friday, after federal Health Minister Jane Philpott held a series of closed-door meetings in Halifax with provincial officials.
