Nova Scotia seeks qualifications of potential private partners for hospital redo
The Nova Scotia government is seeking information from private firms that may be interested in redeveloping one of the largest hospitals in Atlantic Canada. Infrastructure Minister Geoff MacLellan issued a statement today, saying the governing Liberals are open to all options, but they want to see what private bids would yield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 16
|Moving girl
|464
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec '16
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC