Nova Scotia seeks qualifications of p...

Nova Scotia seeks qualifications of potential private partners for hospital redo

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The News

The Nova Scotia government is seeking information from private firms that may be interested in redeveloping one of the largest hospitals in Atlantic Canada. Infrastructure Minister Geoff MacLellan issued a statement today, saying the governing Liberals are open to all options, but they want to see what private bids would yield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg Jan 22 Granny 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 16 Moving girl 464
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec '16 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,699 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC