Nova Scotia police watchdog investigating death of 15-year-old boy

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found dead outdoors two days after being reported missing. The province's Serious Incident Response Team says the boy was reported missing Friday in Sydney Mines and his body was found on an embankment Sunday morning.

