Nova Scotia police watchdog investigating death of 15-year-old boy
Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found dead outdoors two days after being reported missing. The province's Serious Incident Response Team says the boy was reported missing Friday in Sydney Mines and his body was found on an embankment Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Rob and Dagny
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC