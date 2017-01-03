Nova Scotia minister's husband charged with assault, choking, threats
Halifax police say 58-year-old Maroun Diab was arrested early New Year's Day after they received a call shortly before midnight from Immigration Minister Lena Diab's family home on Houda Court in Halifax. They say Maroun Diab was in Halifax provincial court Tuesday on charges of assault, overcoming resistance to commission of offence and three counts of uttering threats.
