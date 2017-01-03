Nova Scotia minister's husband charged with assault, choking, threats
Immigration Minister Lena Diab provides an update on Nova Scotia's planning related to humanitarian aid and refugee settlement, in Halifax on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. The husband of Nova Scotia's immigration minister has been reportedly charged with assault.
