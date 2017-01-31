Nova Scotia man found not responsible...

Nova Scotia man found not responsible in murders of mother, grandparents

12 hrs ago Read more: The News

A mentally ill man who killed his mother and two grandparents was found not criminally responsible for the murders by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge. Codey Reginald Hennigar, 32, was arrested in January 2015 after the bodies of his 54-year-old mother, Mildred Ann Ward, and her parents, Clifford and Ida Ward, were found following a fire inside his home in Wyses Corner, N.S. On Tuesday, Judge Patrick Murray agreed with the defence and Crown that Hennigar, who had previously admitted to the killings, was not responsible for his actions because of his schizophrenia.

Nova Scotia

