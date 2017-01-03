Nova Scotia fish kill 'subsiding,' but cause remains unclear: officials

A dramatic fish kill appears to be subsiding in southwest Nova Scotia, officials said Thursday as they ruled out human activity as a cause - but acknowledged we may never know why tens of thousands of dead herring have washed ashore over the past month. Fisheries officials say they found just 10 to 15 fish Wednesday in an area where thousands washed up at the peak of the die-off, between the Sissiboo River and Plympton.

