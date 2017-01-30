Nova Scotia court rejects appeal of man convicted of sexually assaulting wife

Nova Scotia's highest court has dismissed an appeal by a man convicted of sexually assaulting his common-law wife, in an unusual case that garnered national attention when the victim asked the court to lift a publication ban on her name so she could speak out about her ordeal. The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, in a decision released Monday, rejected Jared Peter Beck-Wentzell's claim that the original trial judge misunderstood evidence and failed to consider a key defence argument.

