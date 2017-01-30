Not guilty verdicts from police under...

Not guilty verdicts from police undercover sting operation

15 hrs ago

Verdicts of not guilty have been entered for three Cape Breton men charged with communicating for sex as part of a police undercover sting operation. An investigation by Cape Breton Regional Police, dubbed "John Be Gone," targeted street-level prostitution in downtown Sydney for a 10-day period during August and September 2015.

Nova Scotia

