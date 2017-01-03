N.S. man with 'significant' criminal ...

N.S. man with 'significant' criminal record wanted by RCMP for breaching release conditions

The RCMP are asking for help in finding a Nova Scotia man wanted for breaching his conditions who is considered violent. On Jan. 6, East Hants District RCMP said in a press release that they were looking for 41-year-old Clive Anthony Pearson.

