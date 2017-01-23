N.S. electoral map violates charter, says province's highest court
Jean Laroche has been a CBC reporter for 32 years. He's been covering Nova Scotia politics since 1995 and has been at Province House longer than any sitting member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 16
|Moving girl
|464
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC