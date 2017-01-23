N.S. appoints Mia kmaq, black women to bench: a This is a huge step forwarda

Nova Scotia has appointed the first Mi'kmaq woman and the third black woman to the provincial and family courts, in what the province's premier calls a "huge step forward" for ethnic diversity on the bench. Legal aid lawyer Catherine Benton becomes only the third aboriginal judge in Nova Scotia, while Ronda van der Hoek, a public prosecutor, joins two other black women, Corinne Sparks and Jean Whalen, among the 73 full-time judges in the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.