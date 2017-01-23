N.S. appoints Mia kmaq, black women to bench: a This is a huge step forwarda
Nova Scotia has appointed the first Mi'kmaq woman and the third black woman to the provincial and family courts, in what the province's premier calls a "huge step forward" for ethnic diversity on the bench. Legal aid lawyer Catherine Benton becomes only the third aboriginal judge in Nova Scotia, while Ronda van der Hoek, a public prosecutor, joins two other black women, Corinne Sparks and Jean Whalen, among the 73 full-time judges in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Sun
|Granny
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 16
|Moving girl
|464
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC