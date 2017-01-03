Murder accused from Ben Eoin guilty on unrelated offences
A Ben Eoin man charged with first-degree murder will be sentenced in February after pleading guilty to unrelated offences that occurred at two provincial jails. Brandon James Berthiaume, 26, has pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting correctional centre officers and a single count of mischief.
