Murder accused Barrett now has Annapolis Valley lawyer

Although the trial dates still need to be confirmed, a Glace Bay man charged with second-degree murder did confirm Monday he has secured a lawyer. Thomas Ted Barrett, 41, is charged in connection with the May 2012 death of Laura Catherine Jessome of Bras d'Or whose remains were found inside a hockey bag along the shores of the Mira River in Marion Bridge.

