Mrs. MacGregor's Tea Room safe after fire next door

Helen Buchan is relieved, grateful and in disbelief all at the same time after a fire destroyed a business next to her home and tearoom. The owner Mrs. MacGregor's Tea Room on Water Street says she was asleep in her home, which is above her restaurant, when firefighters knocked on her door asking her and her husband to leave.

Nova Scotia

