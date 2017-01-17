Mother of bystander shot during home ...

Mother of bystander shot during home invasion begins testimony

The mother of a woman who was paralyzed from the chest down in a shooting at a Cole Harbour, N.S., home is testifying today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax. Ashley MacLean Kearse was a bystander who was shot and paralyzed in the November 2014 incident.

