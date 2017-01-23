Most of Nova Scotia under freezing ra...

Most of Nova Scotia under freezing rain or rainfall warning

50 min ago Read more: CBC News

A Les Suetes wind warning is in effect for Inverness County north of Mabou with winds gusting up to 120 km/h Tuesday night. Freezing rain is expected for much of the province, including the Halifax area as well as Annapolis, Antigonish, Colchester, Cumberland, Digby, Guysborough, Hants, Inverness, Kings, Lunenburg, Pictou, Queens and Victoria counties.

Nova Scotia

