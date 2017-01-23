Most of Nova Scotia under freezing rain or rainfall warning

A Les Suetes wind warning is in effect for Inverness County north of Mabou with winds gusting up to 120 km/h Tuesday night. Freezing rain is expected for much of the province, including the Halifax area as well as Annapolis, Antigonish, Colchester, Cumberland, Digby, Guysborough, Hants, Inverness, Kings, Lunenburg, Pictou, Queens and Victoria counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.