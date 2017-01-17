Middleton man charged by SPCA defends dumping cats
Two Nova Scotians are charged with causing distress to animals after they dropped some cats off on the side of the road. The SPCA has charged two Nova Scotia residents with causing distress to animals, but one of the accused is innocent, says the other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 16
|Moving girl
|464
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec '16
|Time capsule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC