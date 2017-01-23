Medical marijuana advocate in Nova Sc...

Medical marijuana advocate in Nova Scotia calls Saint John police raids 'alarming'

CBC News

Debbie Stultz-Giffin, spokeswoman for Maritimers for Medical Marijuana, says it is time for Atlantic Canadian municipalities to follow British Columbia's example and licence marijuana dispensaries. Police raids on six marijuana shops in Saint John show how vulnerable such businesses are in Atlantic Canada, says the spokeswoman for Maritimers for Medical Marijuana, who argues municipalities should instead move to license them.

