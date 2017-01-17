Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Sackville celebrates a civil rights icon

Sackville-Beaver Bank MLA Stephen Gough , invited community members to Sackville Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 14, to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work with civil rights. For Sackville-Beaver Bank MLA Stephen Gough, bringing an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Sackville was a way to honour one of his heroes in the place he has called home his whole life.

