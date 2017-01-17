Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Sackville celebrates a civil rights icon
Sackville-Beaver Bank MLA Stephen Gough , invited community members to Sackville Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 14, to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work with civil rights. For Sackville-Beaver Bank MLA Stephen Gough, bringing an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Sackville was a way to honour one of his heroes in the place he has called home his whole life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|18 hr
|Granny
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 16
|Moving girl
|464
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC